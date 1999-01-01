ALD bestows Showlight bursaries

Showlight 2017, the quadrennial lighting symposium, this year hosted in Florence, Italy, is approaching. To ensure plenty of time for bookings to be made, the ALD has bestowed bursaries upon three of its professional members. The bursaries, awarded to Ric Mountjoy, Sherry Coenen and Sandy McRobbie, contribute to the costs of attending the event, such as registration, travel and accommodation and encourage those lighting practitioners to attend, who may not otherwise be able to take time out from a busy schedule.

Supporting its members for the fourth time in this way, entries for the Showlight Bursary Scheme were judged by members of the executive committee and assessed on the applicants’ reasons for attendance as well as how they intend to report on the event for ‘Focus’, the ALD membership magazine.

www.ald.org.uk

www.showlight.org