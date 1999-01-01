Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Yamaha VXS1ML wins three awards at ISE 2017
Yamaha showcased its full range of installed audio solutions at the 2017 Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) show. The biggest product on show - the Disklavier Enspire player piano, for the hotel and hospitality market - drew many visitors, its tones (courtesy of the Pianosoft music library) providing a background soundtrack throughout. But it was the smallest - and newest - product on the stand which won Yamaha three (of the available seven) Best of Show awards: the VXS1ML loudspeaker.
“We knew the VXS1ML was a special product, which is why we felt ISE 2017 was the ideal place to launch it,” says Nils-Peter Keller, Senior Director of Yamaha’s Pro Audio and AV divisions. “We were very pleased to win three Best In Show awards. ISE has been a growing success story for us, with this year undoubtedly the best yet. We have already booked for next year’s show, with a bigger floor area, and are looking forward to welcoming people from throughout the hospitality, retail, corporate and entertainment industries.”
