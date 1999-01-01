Yamaha VXS1ML wins three awards at ISE 2017





Yamaha showcased its full range of installed audio solutions at the 2017 Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) show. The biggest product on show - the Disklavier Enspire player piano, for the hotel and hospitality market - drew many visitors, its tones (courtesy of the Pianosoft music library) providing a background soundtrack throughout. But it was the smallest - and newest - product on the stand which won Yamaha three (of the available seven) Best of Show awards: the VXS1ML loudspeaker.

“We knew the VXS1ML was a special product, which is why we felt ISE 2017 was the ideal place to launch it,” says Nils-Peter Keller, Senior Director of Yamaha’s Pro Audio and AV divisions. “We were very pleased to win three Best In Show awards. ISE has been a growing success story for us, with this year undoubtedly the best yet. We have already booked for next year’s show, with a bigger floor area, and are looking forward to welcoming people from throughout the hospitality, retail, corporate and entertainment industries.”

