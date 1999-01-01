Tom Kenny uses Elation ACL 360 Matrix in MTV EMA set

Tom Kenny was the lighting designer for the MTV Europe Music Awards 2016, held on November 6th at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena in The Netherlands. Kenny had an artful set to light designed by Julio Himende. Included in the correspondingly large visual package was Elation Professional ACL 360 Matrix LED moving head panels, which Kenny employed throughout the show.

“We had 24 ACL 360 Matrix lamps and we spread them around and behind some structures within the set,” he says, for example as scenic behind the elevator for Afrojack’s performance. “I needed a very powerful fixture as a major backlight gag. The spinning/rotation with shapeshifting LED chases gave us a very futuristic look.” For this year’s MTV EMAs some effects were pixel mapped into the fixtures by programmers Alex Passmore and Jonathan Rouse. The ACL 360 Matrix panels were supplied for the show by PRG.

(Photo: Getty Images)

