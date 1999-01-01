Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Tobias Kronenwett
Together with new business development manager Bart Meeus, Tobias Kronenwett has been added to the Sono VTS team as head of business development. Before coming to Sono VTS, Kronenwett was working with Lawo as VP of Central and South America, developing new markets for Lawo’s audio and video solutions.
SCHLAGZEILEN
news archiv
suche
FOOTNOTE: Select the news type you require in the red band above; this will enable you to see the current news stories from that section
© 1999 - 2017 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories