‘The Commitments’ on tour with MDG Atmosphere APS haze generators





Following a two-year run in London’s West End, ‘The Commitments’, directed by Caroline Jay Ranger, has taken to the road for the first time, carrying with it an MDG Atmosphere APS haze generator. The 8-month tour takes in 26 venues across the UK and, for the first time ever, travels to its ‘home’ town of Dublin. The haze generator was specified by lighting designer Jon Clark, and it’s controlled directly, via DMX, from the ETC Eos desk. A second Atmosphere APS is toured as a contingency.

“For our CO2 requirements we have worked closely with Gassed Up (on recommendation from MDG UK’s Matt Wiseman) who supplied us with the ideal sized bottles at all the dates and locations on our tour schedule,” says Jon Clark. The MDG Atmosphere APS and fluids were supplied by the tour’s lighting supplier, White Light.

(Photos: Maidwell Marketing)

www.mdgfog.com