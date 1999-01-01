Softube announces availability of Console 1 software support for UAD Powered Plug-Ins

Softube announces that the planned Console 1 software update with support for selected UAD Powered Plug-ins from Universal Audio is now online, available for free to owners of first-generation Console 1 systems (initially). To be joined by buyers of the soon-to-be-released Console 1 Mk II, owners of first-generation Console 1 units can continue to switch between their tracks and control EQ, compressor, gate, and more, mixing with the sound of the included Console 1 SSL SL 4000 E emulation developed in close collaboration with Solid State Logic, but now, due to the software update, all can customize their channels to fit their needs with over 60 Console 1 system-ready plug-ins available from Softube and Universal Audio, adding brands such as Chandler Limited, Fairchild, and Helios to the range of products that can be used with Console 1 systems - all pre-mapped and selectable from the Console 1 software, so no MIDI mapping is necessary.

Console 1 Mk II is scheduled to start shipping later this Spring, though the software update with the UAD Powered Plug-Ins compatibility can now be downloaded for free from here: https://www.softube.com/download.php.

www.softube.com