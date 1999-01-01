Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Satis&fy bietet neue Display-Lösung von LG an
Event-Dienstleister Satis&fy setzt Monitore von LG mit OLED-Technik bereits seit längerem auf Messen und Veranstaltungen ein. Das aktuelle Produkt von LG ist der 55EJ5C. Seit Ende November 2016 auf dem Markt, ist das Display exklusiv bei Satis&fy im Rahmen von Projekten oder im Dry Hire zu haben. „Wir sind im Veranstaltungs-Markt die Ersten mit dieser Technik", sagt Francesco Elsing, Global Director Video Services bei Satis&fy.
