Painting with Light design lighting for Belgian theme park’s latest attraction





‘Heidi The Ride’ is a new 71 km/h wooden roller coaster due to open April 1st 2017 in Heidiland, a new area at the Plopsaland De Panne theme park in Belgium. ‘Heidi The Ride’ - themed after the ‘Heidi’ TV show produced by Studio 100, who own the park - is a new 6 million euro investment built by Great Coasters International. She soars up to 22 metres high with a track of 618 metres.

Painting with Light was invited to light this structure. The concept involved highlighting the detail of the structure as well as giving Heidi an iconic overall appearance. “The shape immediately evoked a range of different lighting treatments,” says Painting with Light’s Luc Peumans.

The fixtures needed to be IP rated for outdoor use and accessible for maintenance. After research and testing, Peumans created a lighting scheme which involves three layers - internal (inside), external with a selection of fixtures grazing up the sides of the structure, and thirdly some oblique lights to illuminate the drama of the ramps.

Heidi’s commanding position at the end of the park also demanded that she had a beacon-like appearance for all - both park visitors and passers-by - to see at night. Peumans and the team decided on Chauvet’s Iluminarc architectural range.

The 74 x fixtures are a combination of the Colorist Pod 7QAs, Colorist Panel 8QAs and 36QAs and Colorist Line 12QAs and 6QAs. Most of the lights are positioned on the ground, embedded into or rigged on concrete blocks. The lighting installation was completed by electrical contractors Delimo and the exact positioning was overseen by Painting with Light’s crew who then focused, fine-tuned, commissioned and programmed an initial series of looks and effects. They received support from Chauvet’s Benelux operation in Ghent.

www.paintingwithlight.be