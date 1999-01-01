Over 600 Robe fixtures supplied for RAI Amsterdam event





Seven halls of Amsterdam’s RAI expo centre hosted an annual two day event for a brand. The technical production - lighting, audio, video, rigging and special FX - for all areas was delivered by Breda-based Unlimited Productions B.V., who sourced over 600 Robe moving lights for the occasion. Several lighting designers were involved, working under the supervision of Unlimited Productions across the different areas with their own Bert Kelchtermans designing the general plenary session in Hall 8 for 7000 people.

Michel Suk lit the three food halls and two smaller presentation spaces, while André Beekmans from The Art of Light and dance music LD Ronnie Santegoeds from 4Light worked on making the party area a visual experience. Event agency MCI Amsterdam was responsible for the concept of the food lounges and party area.

The overall show look for the general session this year was created by Bart Roelen and Mark van Loenhout from Unlimited Productions together with event and creative producers Claartje Bakker, Marcello Houtman, Fiona Konijnenburg, and Tim Agter.

A 60 metre central stage was constructed in the middle of the room with audience on all sides. The client also requested that the multi-camera live shoot should be able to get crowd shots from every angle, so in addition to the show/stage lighting, Kelchtermans made sure that the audience and the complete area were well lit.

A network of trusses was installed in the roof on which over 350 Robes were installed - a combination of Spiiders, Spikies, BMFL Spots and WashBeams, DL7S Profiles, Pointes, LED Beam 1000s and LEDWash 300s. Above the stage, nine ‘blocks’ were flown to bring some architecture into the space. Four of these were two-sided projection cubes, complemented by the other five which introduced a set/décor vibe that was also practical in that they concealed subs, PA amplifier positions and other technical infrastructure that needed to be kept out of sight.

Under each of these five ‘deco’ blocks, eight Robe Spiider LED wash-beam fixtures were rigged, selected as an LED wash with a small footprint, needed due to the limited height and space available for rigging any lights. They also worked as extra front key lighting on presenters. A total of 48 Spiiders were used, 40 on the deco cubes and eight more for backlight on a DJ playing on day 1 and an orchestra on day 2.

The 24 x BMFL Spots were rigged on a truss in the centre of the four video screen cubes, above the stage, positioned so most of the unit was concealed, with only the lenses poking out of the bottom of the cube. Twenty-four BMFL WashBeams were hung on the main grid above the video screens/deco cubes. The 16 x LEDBeam 1000s were positioned adjacent to the BMFL WashBeams and used for augmenting the aerial effects. They were also used as LED strobes above the crowd.

Sixteen of the 28 x DL7S profiles on the rig were used as moving front lights and specials, with eight on the stage deck for floor specials. Above the audience stretching right across the arena was a matrix of 126 smaller deco cubes. Kelchtermans created a 48-Pointe matrix either side of stage (96 Pointes in total). The 96 x LEDWash 300s were dotted around the ceiling above the audience to add a general colour fill.

All of the lights in the general session were controlled by 2 GrandMA2 consoles which were programmed and operated by Serge Patist (Lighting Director) and Thomas de Vries (Operator) from Live Legends. For the Party Area in Hall 12 André Beekmans and Ronnie Santegoeds specified 198 x Pointes and 20 x LEDWash 800s, which were operated by Beekmans himself and Micky Dordregter.

The three food courts and two smaller presentation areas, which both also featured small entertainment stages, were lit with 17 Pointes, 9 x LEDWash 300s, 18 x CycFX 8s and 12 DL7S Profiles. The Robe kit was supplied by a combination of two main rental companies, Ampco Flashlight Rental from Utrecht and Rent-All from Bemmel. Ampco had recently invested in Spiiders and some of these arrived on site straight from the Robe factory in the Czech Republic.

(Photos: Bart Heemskerk)

