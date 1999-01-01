Matrox integrates closed captioning functionality into Monarch HDX encoder

Adding to the Matrox Monarch HDX’s feature set, Matrox announces the integration of closed captioning (CC) capture and streaming support into the Monarch HDX streaming and recording appliance, offering broadcasters greater options to transmit accessible video - from broadcast to digital signals - to online viewers.

Monarch HDX retrieves captioning data from the SDI VANC or line 21, then embeds the data within the H.264 essence as CEA-608. This caption-enhanced content can be streamed (RTMP) to media servers such as Wowza or content delivery networks (CDNs) including YouTube Live or Ustream, or recorded as MOV/MP4 files, and then be decoded by players such as Telestream Switch.

From any SDI or HDMI input source such as a camera or switcher, Matrox Monarch HDX generates two H.264-encoded video streams at bitrates from 200 Kbps to 30 Mbps. Frame-synchronization, scaling, deinterlacing and noise reduction engines ensure only pristine images are sent to the encoders.

For streaming purposes, the encoders use either RTMP or RTSP protocol to deliver live streams to local or cloud-based media servers. In recording applications, the encoders write MP4 or MOV files to local USB drives, SD cards or network-mapped drives for post-event editing or archiving. An additional, dedicated encoder provides remote preview of the input.

