Koreanischer Technikdienstleister investiert in GLP

Mit den Impression X4 Bars fasst GLP erstmals auch in Korea Fuß: Insgesamt 24 der LED-Striplights gehören ab sofort zum Bestand des Vermietparks von Total Korea Lighting and Sound (TKLS), einem Technikdienstleister auf der ostasiatischen Halbinsel. Direkt nach der Auslieferung der Impression X4 Bars folgte der erste Einsatz für die Scheinwerfer: Alle 24 Bars sind bei einer mehrmonatigen „Aida“-Inszenierung in Seoul im Einsatz.

Foto (v.l.n.r.): Søren Storm (Sales Director GLP Asia), Mr Shin (Inhaber/Geschäftsführer TKLS) und Michael Münz (General Manager GLP Asia).

www.glp.de