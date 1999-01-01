Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Eartec UltraLite erhältlich
Im Vertrieb der Pro Audio-Technik Ltd. ist das neue Eartec UltraLite-Funk-Intercom erhältlich. Es ermöglicht drahtlose Vollduplex-Kommunikation für bis zu sieben Teilnehmer in hoher Audioqualität. Das System basiert auf DECT-Technologie und ist damit anmeldefrei.
Die UltraLite-Headsets verfügen über einen integrierten Sende-Empfänger. Ein zusätzliches Bodypack wird nicht benötigt. Systeme bis vier Teilnehmer können ganz ohne Basisstation betrieben werden. Eartec UltraLite arbeitet nach dem Partyline-Prinzip, alle Headsets sprechen und hören also auf demselben Kommunikationskanal.
SCHLAGZEILEN
news archiv
suche
FOOTNOTE: Select the news type you require in the red band above; this will enable you to see the current news stories from that section
© 1999 - 2017 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories