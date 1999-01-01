Deakin University’s Rusden Theatre equipped with Powersoft X8 amplifiers





Melbourne’s Deakin University recently carried out a $250K upgrade to its busiest and largest lecture theatre, The Rusden Theatre. InSight Systems, who have provided the University with AV solutions for several years, were brought in, and working alongside Neil Clarke, the University’s AV & Networks Unit Leader, and the facility’s eSolutions team, their project team fast tracked the work through the school holidays to complete the AV integration in the 670-seat auditorium on time.

The goal was to provide an installation that could be operated by staff, and as such would require the minimum of technical support. Aside from improving the presentation space and communication with students, they provided intuitive control interface, automated camera system, video conferencing, programmable lighting and flexible connectivity.

The installation also features a sound system with a pair of Powersoft’s new X8 amplifiers driving an EAW KF720 line source, along with two SB180zP 12” subs mounted within the screen wall and delays at the rear. This was initially recommended by Ben Clarke, Technical Support Manager at equipment suppliers Production Audio Video Technology (PAVT), and adopted by staff at Deakin.

With Arup acting as acoustic consultants, once the line source option had been preferred to a point source solution, the line array hangs were suspended out wide close to the side walls and trimmed high so as not to obscure sightlines and interfere with the projection video. The placement required Arup to treat the first reflection with acoustic panelling.

“This was critical in eliminating the traditional problem with this concept - heavy comb filtering due to heavy reflections from walls right next to line arrays,” says Clarke. The addition of the JF10 delays obviated the need to throw so much energy into the room while small-format Ecler speakers helped draw the image down to the front rows.

(Photos: AV Asia Pacific)

www.powersoft-audio.com