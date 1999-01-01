DAS Audio sound system installed at Rumba Room Live





Located in the Gardenwalk shopping and entertainment district adjacent to the Disneyland Resort, the Rumba Room Live is one of the area’s newest nightclubs. Featuring two full bars, a coat check, a dance floor, several VIP sections, a stage for live bands, a DJ booth, and a smoking patio to name just a few of the amenities, the Rumba Room Live can host a variety of events with a capacity of 900 patrons. For the new sound reinforcement system an assortment of loudspeakers drawn from the Event, Artec, and Action Series catalogs of Valencia, Spain-based DAS Audio were deployed.

Props AV, LLC of Beaumont, CA, an AV design/build firm that also has a live events production division, was contracted to design and install the system. Using line arrays, sub bass enclosures, point source loudspeakers, plus power amplification and DSP - all from DAS Audio - the new setup was installed during the 4th quarter of 2016 and was ready for action when the club opened its doors in early December.

Suspended over the stage area, Michael Betancourt (DAS Audio’s General Manager and System Designer) and his crew flew a total of ten DAS Event 208A powered 3-way line array enclosures, with five elements each for the left and right hangs. For low frequency support, there are four Event 218A powered subwoofers, which reside under the stage. For stage monitor purposes, the setup includes eight DAS Action-12A powered loudspeakers as well as an Action-15A powered enclosure. Additionally, the setup provides an additional two Action-12A enclosures that serve as the DJ’s monitor setup.

There are eight additional zones which are outfitted with a total of fourteen DAS Artec 508 2-way, passive loudspeakers. These zones include the lobby, six VIP areas, the bar, and a walkway area. Power amplification for these loudspeakers is provided by five DAS Audio D Series amplifiers. Rounding out the setup, Betancourt and his team utilized two DAS Audio DSP-4080 stereo/mono DSP units for loudspeaker management.

