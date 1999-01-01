Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Blumano expands
UK based Blumano Ltd is expanding and restructuring its operation. The move brings the service of systems control in-house, with software and hardware expert Lluis Diaz-Guerra and his company Copinya into the Blumano organisation. It also coincides with a general Blumano rebranding and the launch of a new interactive website, www.blumano.com.
Photo shows (left to right): Lluis Diaz-Guerra with Blumano founders Amedeo Guizzi and Cristiano Giavedoni.
