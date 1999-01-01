‘Blankety Blank’ features LED Starcloth from S+H

S+H Technical Support supplied a large quantity of its LED Starcloth to be used as a complete wrap around the stage and audience seating for a one-off Christmas Special of the 1980’s comedy games show ‘Blankety Blank’, which was hosted by David Walliams and broadcast by ITV on Christmas Eve.

The show was recorded in Studio 1 of London Studios in Waterloo, central London in front of a live audience of 400, with a set design by Joshua Grace who specified the starcloth. The starcloth was controlled via the lighting console under the direction of LD Chris Kempton. S+H sent a crew to rig the cloth.

