Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Bart Meeus
Sono VTS has expanded its sales team by founding a business development department. Bart Meeus has joined Sono VTS as a business development manager focusing mainly on direct customer relations and key accounting. With his live production background as well as his expertise in Video over IP solutions, Meeus will focus on direct customer relations in new markets.
SCHLAGZEILEN
news archiv
suche
FOOTNOTE: Select the news type you require in the red band above; this will enable you to see the current news stories from that section
© 1999 - 2017 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories