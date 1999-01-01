Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Artemide mit drei iF Design Awards ausgezeichnet
Der italienische Leuchtenhersteller Artemide ist bei den iF Design Awards 2017 mehrfach für herausragendes Design ausgezeichnet worden: Für seine Leuchten Ameluna, Discovery und Unterlinden wurde Artemide mit insgesamt drei Preisen bedacht.
SCHLAGZEILEN
news archiv
suche
FOOTNOTE: Select the news type you require in the red band above; this will enable you to see the current news stories from that section
© 1999 - 2017 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories