News:

Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen

Artemide mit drei iF Design Awards ausgezeichnet

Artemide mit drei iF Design Awards ausgezeichnet

Der italienische Leuchtenhersteller Artemide ist bei den iF Design Awards 2017 mehrfach für herausragendes Design ausgezeichnet worden: Für seine Leuchten Ameluna, Discovery und Unterlinden wurde Artemide mit insgesamt drei Preisen bedacht.

 

www.artemide.de

SCHLAGZEILEN

news archiv

suche

FOOTNOTE: Select the news type you require in the red band above; this will enable you to see the current news stories from that section

© 1999 - 2017 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories

Entertainment Technology Press

realnet - websites that perform