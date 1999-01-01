Alcons appoints Aplauz as new Polish distributor

Alcons Audio appoints Aplauz Sp. Ltd as its distributor general products in Poland. Located in Łomianki, near Warsaw, Aplauz was established in 2003 and has grown to become one of Poland’s most renowned suppliers of professional audio solutions.

Photo: Tom Back of Alcons Audio (left) and Grzegorz Fotek of Aplauz Poland.

www.alconsaudio.com

www.aplauzaudio.pl