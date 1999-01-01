Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Alcons appoints Aplauz as new Polish distributor
Alcons Audio appoints Aplauz Sp. Ltd as its distributor general products in Poland. Located in Łomianki, near Warsaw, Aplauz was established in 2003 and has grown to become one of Poland’s most renowned suppliers of professional audio solutions.
Photo: Tom Back of Alcons Audio (left) and Grzegorz Fotek of Aplauz Poland.
SCHLAGZEILEN
news archiv
suche
FOOTNOTE: Select the news type you require in the red band above; this will enable you to see the current news stories from that section
© 1999 - 2017 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories