Touch Innovations’ Kontrol Master available





Touch Innovations announces availability of Kontrol Master, a touch technology-driven desktop design that speeds up workflow with enhanced ergonomic control of unlimited DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) virtual faders and knobs (or any other creative software), after an award-winning showcase at The 2017 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

“On the knob you’re touching things to control, so you’ve got full vertical, rotary, and horizontal control throughout any software - whether it’s Windows, Mac, or Linux,” Touch Innovations COO Cody Myer explains. “All the buttons are preprogrammed. We have custom layouts for Reason, Ableton, Logic, and more. You can also customise it and save those settings, so you have your own defaults when you start. The transport windows let you use multiple monitors. Simply tap the buttons and - from the same position that you’re already at on your screen - this will instantly take you to your secondary monitor.”

Kontrol Master, “Best of NAMM 2017” winner in the Controllers/Sequencers category, is USB powered and allows a combination of up to 24 different kinds of actions, like keystrokes, shortcut keys, and MIDI events.

www.touchinnovations.com