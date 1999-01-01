Total Show Pro invests in Robe

Merida, Mexico-based Total Show Pro is a technical production company delivering lighting, sound, video and staging - design and equipment - founded by Claudio Pasos four years ago. Shortly after this they invested in their first Robe moving lights with 10 x LEDWash 600s and then in 2015 added 10 x Robe Pointes to the inventory.

The LEDWashes were first bought to service the weddings market, and then the Pointes were added specifically for concerts and music shows. Total Show Pro was the first production rental operation in Merida with any Robe stock.

Photo shows the Total Show Pro team: Claudio Pasos (in striped shirt) at the front on the right with some of his crew, including commercial director Francisco Uribe Vasquez on the far left (in light blue shirt).

