Stefan Dubbledeman

Emco Wheaton announces the appointment of Stefan Dubbledeman who is taking on the role of Land Loading Systems Territory Manager for Western Europe. “Stefan will be responsible for supporting our trading partners and growing end-user awareness for our land loading arm business across the UK and Ireland, Benelux and Scandinavia,” says Darren Sabino, Global Commercial Director for Emco Wheaton.

A graduate of the Hague University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering, Dubbledeman has more than twelve years sales and engineering experience, including the past year with Emco Wheaton. Responsible for all Emco Wheaton products, he will report directly to Darren Sabino, Global Commercial Director for Land Loading Systems. Dubbledeman will also continue to support the Todo product line in Germany and report to Jim Hughes, Commercial Director for Dry Break on these activities.

www.emcowheaton.com