Softube announces Console 1 Mk II

Softube announces Console 1 Mk II, an upgraded version of its hardware/software mixing system. The new software - also available to owners of the first-generation Console 1 - makes it possible to use Console 1 with selected UAD Powered Plug-Ins from Universal Audio.

There are now over 60 plug-ins that can be used from within the Console 1 system, including plug-ins based on units from Chandler Limited, Fairchild, Teletronix, Tube-Tech, Abbey Road Studios, and many more. The plug-ins are pre-mapped and selectable from the Console 1 software, so no MIDI mapping is necessary.

The hardware has the same build quality as the original units, with some minor layout changes such as more visible LED markers. All of these changes come in addition to the recently released software update, which added DAW control functions for Presonus Studio One and Cakewalk Sonar.

The new Console 1 Mk II units, and the software update with the UAD Powered Plug-Ins compatibility, will be available in spring 2017.

www.softube.com