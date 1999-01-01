Palace equipped with Robe fixtures





London-based indie blues rock band Palace asked lighting designer Steve Bewley to light a recent showcase gig at the Electric in Brixton, London, for which he chose to use an all-Robe floor package which was supplied by Dragonfly Lighting.

Bewley chose eight Robe Spikies, eight LEDWash 300s and eight CycFX 8s, which were combined with elements of the Electric’s overhead house rig. His design also included projections from the FOH over the band and onto a backdrop which brought its own specific texturing treatment to the stage. He worked on this and the video content creation with Bronski (Chris Jablonski) of Tawbox.

With everything on one level - band, backline and the lights - Bewley created big fields of light and combined them with different Spikie beam looks and effects from the back. The LEDWash 300s were utilised for side light, so the audience caught glimpses of the band via smaller fields of light, contrasted with the larger pools of light. They were also used for silhouetting.

The CycFX 8s were right at the back of the stage, so using the zoom, Bewley could either bring them in as backlighting or use them to create effects as well as the more standard duties like washing the white cyc. Bewley also programmed and ran the lights for the show, and his own Green Hippo media server was used to run the video.

(Photos: Lindsay Cave)

www.robe.cz