Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Michael Pagan inszeniert „Rent” mit Impression X4 von GLP
Die Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando/Florida hat das neue Schuljahr mit einer Inszenierung des Broadway-Musicals „Rent“ eingeläutet. Das Lichtdesign stammte dabei aus der Feder eines Alumni der Dr. Phillips High School: Michael Pagan. Pagan setze in seinem Design GLP Impression X4 ein. PRG als technischer Partner lieferte insgesamt 12 Impression X4 und ein ETC Ion zur Steuerung.
SCHLAGZEILEN
news archiv
suche
FOOTNOTE: Select the news type you require in the red band above; this will enable you to see the current news stories from that section
© 1999 - 2017 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories