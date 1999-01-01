Michael Pagan inszeniert „Rent” mit Impression X4 von GLP

Die Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando/Florida hat das neue Schuljahr mit einer Inszenierung des Broadway-Musicals „Rent“ eingeläutet. Das Lichtdesign stammte dabei aus der Feder eines Alumni der Dr. Phillips High School: Michael Pagan. Pagan setze in seinem Design GLP Impression X4 ein. PRG als technischer Partner lieferte insgesamt 12 Impression X4 und ein ETC Ion zur Steuerung.

