Maestra London grows the team

London and Dubai based creative and technical event production and management specialist Maestra announces more new staff. The London operation starts 2017 with four new individuals joining Justin Hammond, Emma Perrin and the team based in their newly expanded premises in Woolwich, east London.

Kate Jarvis joins as a Senior Project Manager who will be exploring and pitching ideas as well as managing and co-ordinating projects. She studied film and production at Falmouth University in Cornwall, going on to work in that industry before specialising in production and design. For the last five years she’s worked as a senior project manager and event consultant for a UK event company where she ran private events, themed parties, exhibitions, brand activations and product launches.

Jamie Twyman comes on-board as a Production Designer. He’s been active in the events industry around London for 13 years. His experience in that time includes working as a technician.

Project Manager Henrietta Appiah was a communications & media studies student at Brunel University and has always been interested in film, photography and editing. However an internship as an events co-ordinator fired a passion for “all things events” which has been her professional career for the last 10 years, during which time she’s worked with several companies. This has included Unilever where she managed internal and external promotions and clients, running multiple events across multi-level communication platforms, from webcasts to a G8 event.

Georgie Archer takes on the role of Operations & Admin Assistant. After studying Creative Media at North West Kent College, she worked in a variety of jobs organising events.

Photo (left to right): Kate Jarvis, Jamie Twyman, Henrietta Appiah and Georgie Archer.

