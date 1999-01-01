Estonian “Mamma Mia” production with Robe fixtures





Vanemuine Theatre in Estonia's cultural hub of Tartu has premiered the country's first version of the ABBA jukebox musical "Mamma Mia" with a non-replica version licensed by Musical Theatres International (MTI) staged in Vanemuine’s Big House auditorium, directed by Ain Mäeots with lighting designed by Meelis Lusmägi. The production will also play the Nordea Concert Hall in Tallinn.

Vanemuine’s house rig includes a substantial amount of Robe moving lights, weaving 20 x MMX Spots, 10 x 600E Spots, 30 x LEDWash 1200s and 12 x LEDWash 600s. The lights are all rigged on the Big House’s above-stage house bar system. The MMX Spots are being used for effects, gobo looks, texturing the set, etc. The LEDWashes are used for all the basic stage washes. The 600E Spots are used for specials and for supporting the MMX Spots with another layer of effects and atmospheric treatment.

