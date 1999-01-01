Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Elation Professional now offering Arkaos Pro products in Europe
Elation Professional announces that the company is now offering the complete Arkaos product line of software and media servers in several European countries and serve as the main value-added dealer of Arkaos Pro products in the UK. “We’ve had a strong and successful relationship with Elation in the U.S. for years and we are happy to be continuing the collaboration in Europe,” states Agnes Wojewoda, Managing Director at Arkaos s.a.
