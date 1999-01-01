Eilon Engineering monitors large rig for ‘Swedish Idol’ final





The twelfth ‘Swedish Idol’ season started airing on TV4 in August 2016 with a finale show held December 8th at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm. Scandinavian Rigging Service (SRS) has worked on each ‘Swedish Idol’ final for the last ten years, and this year was responsible for the complete rigging from drawings and weight calculations to top rigging supply and rigging personnel. New this year however was the use of Eilon Engineering’s Ron StageMaster load cells to monitor the rig’s weight and distribution.

“On the ‘Idol’ final, we had a large PA system with built-in amps plus big video walls and a huge lighting system in the house rig,” says Sören Durango, who has owned Scandinavian Rigging Service since 2014. There were multiple layers to the ‘Idol’ rig, which was concentrated above the stage rather than spread out in the venue.

As the ceiling in the Globe is approximately 35 m high, Durango wanted to place all load cells above the hoist in order to get everything controlled. “Wired was not an option because it was 11 meters down to the hoist,” he explains.

Used to monitor the setup were 24 Ron StageMaster 6000 G4 wireless load cells run using one CRR and a PC and one PRR with an iPad. In this wireless system, load cells transmit via radio frequency to the Ron StageMaster PRR (Portable Radio Receiver).

Durango was able to live monitor the setup’s six video walls in order to not overload the house grid where the main PA was also hanging. “Knowing that the calculation was right was absolutely necessary and with load cells you know exactly what hangs there,” he states. “If I get a wrong number from somewhere, a wrong spec for example, it doesn’t matter. It eliminates the human error, makes my work much safer and is safer for everyone.”

www.eilon-engineering.com