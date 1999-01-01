Cymatic Audio adds Dante compatibility to AudioLan option card





Cymatic Audio announces the addition of Dante compatibility to the AudioLan option card for the uTrack24 multitrack recorder, player and interface. Natively supporting Ravenna as well as the new AES67 standard, the AudioLan card enables to integrate uTrack24 into Ravenna environments as well as any other AES67-compliant networks.

Cymatic Audio continues to enhance connectivity options with the imminent release of a firmware update specifically targeting integration into AES67-compliant Dante networks and the management of its AES67-streams directly in the Dante connection manager.

AudioLan users can feed 24 channels from the audio network (be it Ravenna, Dante, QLAN, Axia, Livewire or any other AES67-compliant network) into uTrack24 when in recording mode or playback mode. All 24 tracks are available at any network destination and all via a single, off-the-shelf RJ45 network cable.

www.cymaticaudio.com