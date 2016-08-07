Claypaky lights illuminate Starlight Pop Opera at Chris Saunders Park

The FNB Starlight Pop Opera was hosted at the Chris Saunders Park, Umhlanga in KwaZulu Natal (South Africa) on 6 and 7 August 2016. Headliner Patrizio Buanne, along with local South African artists such as Arno Carstens, were accompanied by the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra.

For the fifth consecutive year, EPH Production supplied the technical while lighting designer Johan Ferreira from BF Production Services created tender moments on a GrandMA2 light. The lighting rig also included 24 Claypaky Sharpys which were used as beam and effects lighting on the stage with some of the Sharpy units positioned on speaker towers.

