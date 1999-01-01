Claypaky B-Eye K20s on tour with Red Hot Chili Peppers





For the better part of a year the Red Hot Chili Peppers have played to fans worldwide with back-to-back festival and arena tours. Premier Global Production (PGP) in Nashville provided a large complement of Claypaky A.leda B-Eye K20 fixtures for the tours. PGP acquired the B-Eye K20s at the request of Scott Holthaus, lighting designer and show designer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

For the festival tour Holthaus deployed 44 units. “I put them radiating from the vertically-hung circle pods and 40-foot half-arc,” he explains. “For outside shows without any smoke or haze, it is important for the audience to see the source. Having overhead lighting is a mistake in that situation, so I made sure 90 percent of the show was upstage and pointed at the audience through the band.”

When the band began its world arena tour Holthaus increased the roster of B-Eye K20s to 64, 52 of them active. “They worked so well on the festival show that they are the main source for side and all floor lighting on the indoor show touring now,” he reports.

(Photos: Ralph Larmann)

