Aquantia and AptoVision unveil first SDVoE solution for pro-AV market

Aquantia Corp. has partnered with AptoVision to announce the industry’s first fully integrated single-chip solution for implementing Software-Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) on 10GBASE-T infrastructure. The combination of Aquantia’s AQcite FPGA-programmable Multi-Gigabit Ethernet PHY with AptoVision’s BlueRiver technology provides the most power-, size-, and cost-efficient implementation of the new SDVoE standard, to leverage the ubiquity of Ethernet.

