Anolis fixtures installed at Topgolf Las Vegas





Anolis ArcSource 96 Integral RGBW LED fixtures were specified by lighting designer Adam Gregory to light a series of ‘targets’ on the golf range at Topgolf Las Vegas, the brand’s new eight acre venue, located just behind the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

They are being used to illuminate the ten various-sized targets located on the range at distances of up to 300 feet from the tee line, and were installed by design/build integration specialist National Technology Associates (NTA), for whom Gregory - also based in Las Vegas - is head lighting designer.

A total of 128 ArcSource 96 Integrals were supplied by U.S distributor Robe North America for the project. Seventy-two of these, fitted with 25 degree lenses, are being used on the range targets. Each circular target is about 4 ft deep and the fixtures are mounted on the side closest to the building so the source is concealed from view. They are in a semi-circular arrangement to avoid direct sunlight when it’s shining in that direction.

The other 56 are grazing up sections of the net poles which encircle the entire range. The poles range from 125 to 175 ft in height, so the ArcSource Integrals are positioned in pairs at the bases and highlight up to the first joint - between 30 and 60 ft.

The lights were programmed via a GrandMA onPC by Mike Dimsey and Jay Branson from Two Pair Creative, with the information then transferred to an Alcorn McBride LightCue Pro controller that sits in the back room, which was programmed by Kevin Ruud, head of A/V Design and light cue programming for NTA.

This can be accessed remotely using an iPad triggering a Crestron central processor that then activates the LightCue Pro. A selection of special lightshows are programmed to the latest pop hits. The target lights also perform in a series of special lightshows that can be arranged on request.

The fixtures were specified by Adam Gregory in consultation with David Chesal, Anolis’ Business Development Manager Entertainment & Leisure. Additionally, Ian Forrow from Anolis in the UK provided detailed digital modelling of how the fixtures would work in position. On site, NTA production managers Nevin Edwards and Jeff Kollander took care of all areas of the installation and commissioning process.

