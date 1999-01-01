Altinex expands Anywire product line

Altinex introduces the TP315-103 Anywire transmitter and TP315-104 Anywire receiver. An expansion of the company’s Anywire product line, the TP315-103 and TP315-104 facilitate the transmission of live video and computer video signals with synchronized audio over long distances using conventional AC power extension cords.

The Altinex TP315-103 Anywire transmitter supports video signals up to 1080p. The unit features four 15-amp AC outlets with embedded HDMI signal capability, which can then transmit both power and the HDMI feed to four TP315-104 receivers. Power cords up to 100 feet in length are supported. Further, the transmitter incorporates a loop out connector for driving a local video monitor. The TP315-103 also provides IR (Infrared) support for remote control of cable TV and related output boxes.

The Altinex TP315-104 Anywire receiver is the companion product to the TP315-103 transmitter. This receiver connects to the AC socket of the power extension cord and, in addition to taking power, accepts the HDMI signal. The receiver provides four AC power outlets with embedded HDMI as well as a dedicated HDMI output - enabling, for example, the HDMI port to feed the display monitor while one of the AC power outlets supplies power to the display. As all four AC outlets provide an HDMI feed, the TP315-104 can act as a relay for both power and video signal to further expand the system.

The new HDMI over power extension cable transmitter/receiver system will be available late March 2017.

