Zero 88 Orb XF desk utilized on Cirque Enchantment tour





Lighting designer Richard Lambert chose a Zero 88 Orb XF desk - from Eaton’s lighting control brand - to control lighting for Cirque Enchantment’s 2017 UK tour which was produced by Umbrella Productions and directed/choreographed by Stuart Glover. Set design was by Becky Athewes.

The Orb XF sat at the heart of the lighting scheme. Lambert made the most of the ‘Learn’ function on this show, there the Orb XF records the follow time of the music automatically, so while it’s not directly synched to the backing track/s, if you start the process at the correct moment, it will stay synched in time via an internal clock.

Lambert also specified a Zero 88 FLX as a portable backup console. With the Orb XF, he was controlling the touring rig comprising 12 x GPL X1s and 8 x GLP X4Ss, five Chauvet Intimidator LED 350 Spots and a pair of Claypaky HPE 300s for the moving lights, plus two ChromaBank LED battens, all running over ArtNet.

These, together with the Orb XF, were supplied by London based lighting rental company Entec. At each venue, this ‘specials’ package was integrated with the house ‘top rigs’. Lambert programmed the Orb XF during a production rehearsal period. He brought in a ‘sample’ of his specials package plus some hypothetical front moving lights and side floor fixtures, so he could have a selection of house rig cues already existing, which could be cloned and tweaked as they reached the first - and subsequent - theatres.

Lambert utilized the Orb XF’s eight DMX universe capacity. Ethernet was run to backstage where ArtNet was converted to DMX via a Zero 88 EtherN.8. This brought adaptability with the house rigs, three universes of DMX for Richard’s touring rig, another universe for house dimmed sources, and then others were available for elements like house star cloths which could be patched into any of the spare universes.

(Photos: Umbrella Productions)

www.zero88.co.uk