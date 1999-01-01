Yamaha audio system installed at Ons Koningsoord





The restored Ons Koningsoord (translated as Our King’s Place), a former Trappist abbey and monastery in the Dutch village of Berkel-Enschot, installed a major Yamaha audio system. The place has been renovated, modernised and extended, to provide apartments for both ‘starters’ and the over-55s, plus facilities including a community and cultural centre, library, youth club, nursery, shop, music school, multifunctional rooms and restaurant.

The AV facilities were designed and installed by Dennis van der Vleuten, of Oisterwijk-based Klundert Audiovisual, covering covering four main areas - the foyer, restaurant, Kerkzaal (Church Room) and Kapittelzaal (Chapter Room).

The foyer houses a bar, billiard tables and other recreational facilities. Here an MTX3 matrix processor manages an audio system comprising 16 VXS5W loudspeakers, with three VXS3FW loudspeakers in the toilets, all powered by an XMV8280 amplifier and controlled by an iPad running Yamaha’s ProVisionaire Touch app. Divided into four separately-controlled zones (bar, billiard tables, toilets and outdoors), the audio inputs include microphones, a Spotify feed and an audio feed from the installed video screens.

In the restaurant - located on two floors - 12 VXS5W, nine VXS3FW and one VXC4W loudspeakers cover six zones (bar, lounge/hallway, each floor of the restaurant, terrace and toilets), with another XMV8280, MTX3 and ProVisionaire Touch for power and control.

The Kerkzaal is used for presentations and music events, also doubling as a library. Here PX10, PX8 and PX5 power amplifiers and another MTX3, plus ProVisionaire Touch, power and control a system that also features a TF1 mixing console and Tio1608-D i/o unit. “The MTX3 has a number of pre-programmed presets. It includes one for using the TF1 and Tio1608-D on live events,” says Dennis van der Vleuten. “The system is also configured so an additional mixing console can be brought in for larger productions.”

Kapittelzaal is a multifunctional space with an AV setup that includes another MTX-3, a PX3 power amplifier, two VXS8W loudspeakers and a surface-mounted DCP4S4V controller. “The DCP4S4V allows the different input sources to be mixed and pre-programmed presets on the MTX3 recalled,” says Van der Vleuten.

