WI Creations supports Electric Daisy Carnival





WI Creations was involved in the custom design and fabrication of several key scenic elements for the 130 m wide and 30 m deep KineticField main stage at the 2017 Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) festival in Las Vegas. It is the second year running that WI has worked on this EDM event staged at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This year, the WI project team, led by Yves Vervloet, worked directly for event organisers Insomniac and Jake Berry’s technical production team led by Bryan Yablonski.

A hundred and thirty-two feathers assembled in 28 wing sections were a major part of the WI brief. They also built a 15 metre wide ‘eye circle’ rigged behind the head of a huge inflatable Gaia; two arches had to be positioned behind two scenic owls flanking the Gaia, as well as four bracelets to support the Gaia’s arms. All these WI items were designed and supplied with dollies so they can be toured to other EDC events worldwide in the future.

The 28 complete wing assemblies are a combination of 4 and 5-feathered versions - six of the larger 5-feather variety and 22 4-feather. Each feather measures 6 metres wide by 1.3 metres high, is 15 cm deep and weighs 90 Kgs. For each combination, the feathers were assembled on custom hinge systems so they can slide open like a real bird wing during lifting.

A double heavy duty truss was specified by WI for the task, with the wings hung on the front rail, counterweighted by 15 x 2 tonne video screen rigging motors hung on the back rail. Twelve tonnes of lifting capacity were needed on each of these two 30 metre support trusses (stage left and right) to raise all the wings.

The feathers have a custom integral pivot assembly system designed by WI for ease of rigging, so the dollies were all lined up onstage alongside the supporting truss and the feathers attached to special hooks on the truss. As the truss was raised, the feathers lifted and folded out of the dollies. To keep the feathers in the desired positions, each is related to the previous feather using an adjustable Reutlinger steel.

Nine 2-tonne motors were used for the final lift. Four tilting motors kept the balance at the back as the truss was lifted, making a total lifting capacity of 20 tonnes per truss. WI designed and supplied special delta plates to combine 2 x 2 tonne motors at the heaviest lifting points. The truss and motors were sourced by video suppliers VER.

Once the wings were at trim height, the truss was dead hung before rigging the 20 tonne video wall. The StageCo stage structure itself was designed and built with header blocks for these truss motors and StageCo, led by Tom Frederickx, supplied all the black steel support for the general stage area as well as the scenic and video elements making up the complete Gaia stage set.

In addition to the wings, WI also made the two 50 m wide 'eyebrows' for the Gaia comprising two big arches that sat in front of the feathers, as well as the 15-metre diameter ‘eye’ circular piece flown behind the head. The four bracelets - two for each arm - were an aluminium construction and served the practical purpose of securing the inflatable dolly - made by Airworks - to the StageCo structure.

The eyebrows and eye circle were made from aluminium frames, complete with front and side cladding and supplied with bespoke brackets and tubes to which moving lights were out-rigged. The elaborate fabrics and printing applied to the set pieces were supplied and coordinated by Michiel Eijlders from Vertical Vision in the Netherlands. All the fabrics are attached onto the frames at the WI’s warehouse in Heist-op-den-Berg before shipping.

