Victor Fable chooses Elation LED for “Survivor: Game Changers” finale





For the season finale of “Survivor: Game Changers” this summer lighting designer Victor Fable decided to add more LED fixtures to the lighting rig of the reality television series and turned to new generation LED fixtures from Elation Professional for the task.

The rig consisted of over 250 lighting fixtures including 80 Fuze Wash Z120, 26 Fuze Wash Z350, 40 Colour Chorus 12, 10 Colour Chorus 48 and 16 Satura Spot LED Pro, all Elation LED fixtures, along with Elation Platinum SBX and FLX hybrid luminaires and other lights. “It’s the most LED we’ve had on a ‘Survivor’ show,” says Fable, who lit his 11th live “Survivor” season finale.

The Fuze units were placed at several different positions - in the rig, on the floor and hidden behind and inside scenery elements. The one-foot and four-foot Colour Chorus LED batten wash lights (RGBA) were used to uplight hard scenery from behind plants, for downstage lighting and screen surrounds, or were employed when the set needed a broad stroke of light. The Satura Spot LED Pros were used for audience color washes and splays of pattern, as well as for framing around the screen surrounds.

Discharge-based fixtures also found their way into the finale show rig, some in the form of Elation Platinum SBX and Platinum FLX hybrid moving heads that Fable used to replace the VL Spot fixtures he has typically used on “Survivor” finales. Used in both spot and beam mode, the SBX and FLX fixtures were most prominent during the winning ballyhoo of audience sweeps when the last survivor and winner of the million dollar prize was announced.

The Elation lighting fixtures for the “Survivor: Game Changers” finale were supplied by Victor Fable Lighting and Kinetic Lighting. Fable worked on the show with a team including Nick McCord (ALD), Esteban De La Torre (Programmer), Robbie Dick (gaffer), and David Rosen (Account Rep).

www.elationlighting.com