Suspekt on tour with Robe fixtures





Lighting designer Johnny Thinggaard Lydiksen used 104 Robe fixtures for the initial show design for Danish hip hop band Suspekt which was kicked off in a stadium at the start of 2017. He was asked on-board for the first time with the band to create a new live visual experience.

In addition to the Robes - 48 x Pointes, 48 x Spiiders and 8 BMFL Spots - Johnny Thinggaard Lydiksen added over 400 PAR cans to the stadium show rig and 24 x strobes. The design also had to be scaleable. Slightly smaller for a summer festival tour, and then further compressed for an autumn club tour - with 10 x Spiiders, 10 x Strobes and 16 x 8-lite audience blinders on wind-up stands.

The Spiiders were positioned on 7 floor standing wheel bases, arranged in banks of four fixtures - ACL style - deployed at different depths around the stage, with four mounted behind five truss pods in the roof. The Pointes were outrigged on six double-stacked pre-rigged truss towers each filled with a double row of PAR cans facing frontwards.

The eight BMFLs were on downstage side trusses, serving as the main band key-lighting. The Pointes were used extensively in conjunction with their frost filters to subvert a standard beam look, however over the course of the set, Johnny Thinggaard Lydiksen made full use of their combinations of features and effects.

The stage set comprised a replica classic black Mercedes, customised to contain the DJ decks and a number of flame effects and pyros. Upstage a flown aluminium set piece in the shape of the band’s star logo hung behind the drum kit. The balance of the PAR cans - those not on the vertical onstage towers onstage - were in Swoboda-style pods in the roof made up from two sections of fully loaded pre-rigged truss sections strapped together.

For Suspekt’s summer festival tour, the ‘specials’ rig was re-scaled to contain 108 PARs, 24 x Pointes and 22 x Spiiders, all brought in ‘under’ the production rigs provided locally at each event. Lighting equipment for all legs of the tour was supplied by Copenhagen based rental specialist Comtech. Lighting for the summer tour was programmed by Johnny Thinggaard Lydiksen on a GrandMA2 console and operated for him by his brother Jimmy Sorensen, also a lighting designer and programmer in his own right.

(Photos: Morten Rygaard)

www.robe.cz