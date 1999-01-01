Star Dimensions lights Road to Ultra show in Mumbai with Elation gear





The Ultra Music Festival, held in Miami each March during Miami Music Week, is one of the biggest dance music festivals in the world and consistently features Elation Professional lighting on its stages. The festival hits the road as well, under the moniker Road to Ultra, and in September 2017 played two shows in India, one of which included Elation Professional lighting gear supplied by Elation partner Star Dimensions India Pvt Ltd.

Road to Ultra Mumbai, which took place at the Mahalakshmi Racecourse in Mumbai on September 7th, marked Ultra’s first show ever in India. While the main festival in Miami sees multiple stages and hundreds of artists, the Road to Ultra events are organized on a smaller scale with fewer artists and follow an arena format with one stage.

Star Dimensions handled lighting and trussing for the event and turned to 12 Elation Platinum SBX hybrid moving heads and Platinum Beam 5R beam effect moving lights. “We had the SBX fixtures on both a front bar and back bar truss, creating effects on stage and towards the audience while the Platinum Beam 5Rs were used for mid-air gobo effects,” Ashish Mehta, Director of Star Dimensions, explains. Ashish Mehta and Star Dimensions also provided technical support for the show, along with Syam Gopinath, who executed the trussing and lighting plot.

(Photos: rudgr.com)

