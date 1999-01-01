Stage Production Co. chooses Elation for Birmingham’s Crane





Stage Production Co. is supplying all the production for a new multi-purpose event space in Birmingham (UK) called Crane and has turned to Elation Professional products to fulfill the lighting brief. Along with elevated ceilings, iron beams and exposed brick work, the space is defined by two 5-ton rolling cranes that span the width of the building and roll down its length on steel girders.

Every week, a DJ or other artist performs at the 3500-capacity venue. Crane’s stage changes periodically to cater to special events but the main lighting, a rig of Elation Rayzor Q12 LED moving heads, Platinum Beam 5R Extreme moving head beam lights, ACL 360 Matrix LED moving panels and Protron 3K LED strobes, stays the same.

“We supply all production every day and every week for every event,” says Stage Production’s Jordan Lake, managing director at the Birmingham-based company that supplies all staging, lighting, LED screens, rigging, truss, sound, and crew for the venue. “The stage will change some weeks to meet the needs of particular events, but the main lighting rig remains the same on a semi-permanent basis.”

Production design for Crane was handled by Jordan Lake with lighting design by Ben Butler. “Our design incorporates three LED screen squares, each larger than the other and layered across the stage,” Lake explains. “When viewed from the front it appears as one solid square screen, but as soon as you step off-center the whole structure appears to pull out of itself and the different levels become apparent.”

The compact RGBW Rayzor Q12 moving heads are arranged in a 4x4 grid across the back of the stage with the ACL 360 Matrix fixtures used in a row across the back of the stage as backlight. “The ACL’s are rigged at the back of the stage but at ground level,” says Lake.

The Platinum Beam 5R Extreme beam lights are placed all the way down the venue on the steel girders. Every beam light was coupled with a Protron 3K LED strobe. The lighting rig works with a host of other club staples, including CO2 jets, CO2 dumps, RGB lasers, confetti stadium shots, and confetti blasters (supplied by Dynamite FX).

