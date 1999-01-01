S+H supplies LED screens to TV Choice Awards





S+H Technical - working for Stoneapple Productions - supplied its 12 mm LED surface for the 2017 TV Choice Awards which were staged in The Ballroom at the Dorchester Hotel, Park Lane in central London. Over 400 TV and entertainment celebrities attended the gala dinner evening with the presentation of TV-related 18 Awards categories as voted by readers of “TV Choice Magazine”.

Stoneapple has designed and produced the TV Choice Awards for many years and S+H has been supplying screen for the last three, and before that starcloth and other specials. This year, four columns - two per side - of the S+H’s 12 mm LED product flanked a main projection screen positioned upstage centre.

The LED columns each measured 7 metres high by 1 metre wide, and in between each of these was a vertical row of blinder lights. The LED columns were used to display a variety of video content produced by Stoneapple for the event, including Awards graphics and aminations.

(Photos: Steve Horne/Stoneapple Productions)

www.starcloth.co.uk