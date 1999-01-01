Robert Juliat’s Lancelots light Rock In Rio

Four Robert Juliat Lancelot 4K HTI followspots were placed front-of-house at Brazil’s Rock In Rio Festival this summer. Held over two weekends at the Cidade do Rock at Rio de Janeiro’s Parque Olímpico da Barra, this festival saw headliners Aerosmith, Guns N’ Roses, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5 and the Red Hot Chili Peppers play to over 700,000 during seven nights.

The Lancelot followspots were supplied by Robert Juliat’s Brazilian rental partner LPL Lighting Productions Ltda, whose Caio Bertti worked in association with Daniel Ridano of Robert Juliat’s Brazilian distributor, Lighting Bits Ltda. Patrick Woodroffe and Terry Cook of Woodroffe Bassett Design were the festival’s lighting designers. The Lancelot fixtures were rigged in full view of the audience on lighting and sound towers.

LPL was the first company that brought 8 RJ Lancelot and 4 RJ Merlin followspots to the Brazilian market, having supplied a further 4 RJ Lancelot followspots to the SP Trip Festival in São Paulo, and 4 RJ Merlin 2500 W HMI touring followspots for the South American leg of Aerosmith’s ‘Aero-Vederci’ tour.

(Photos: Daniel Ridano/Lighting Bits)

www.robertjuliat.com