Robe illuminates Ibiza location Hi





The 2017 Ibiza summer season featured the new clubbing experience Hi, with visual productions created by Romain Pissenem and his team from High Scream. Over 200 Robe moving lights helped Pissenem define Hi’s two spaces - the Theatre and the Club.

These included 72 x Pointes, 24 x Spiiders and 36 x Spikies in the Theatre and 100 x Spikies and another 20 Spiiders in the Club, all supplied by their regular lighting rental partner, France based SLS Group, who also supplied all Hi’s video.

Pissenem teamed up with show, lighting, set and video designer Willie Williams, whose clients in the concert touring sector include U2, REM, George Michael, Robbie Williams, etc. The team was headed by technical directors Bertrand De Saint Pern and Philippe Monlong, technical manager Ian Woodall and production manager Caroline Harrington.

Hi’s visual insignia evolved into the ‘twist’, created with three lines of LED strip curving and twisting around the Theatre, defining the space and adding a separation between room and stage. Operating seven nights a week with the season at full tilt, they also wanted to be able to change the look of the Theatre each night, so multiple motors, moving trusses and pods were installed in the roof, together with a custom tracking rail system that allowed whole groups of lights to be moved and re-shaped.

Twenty-four of the 72 Pointes were all on this track runner system and shifted around depending on the chosen configuration for that night. The Pointes were the main effects lighting in the theatre and were used extensively every night through the season which saw Hi host a run of 206 shows back-to-back.

In the Club room at Hi, a 10 x 10 matrix of Spikies - 100 in total - was created and ensconced high in the roof. Also in the club were 20 x Spiiders used for general wash illumination, run in wide mode for full pixel control. Control in both rooms was GrandMA2.

(Photos: Roberto Castano)

www.robe.cz