Penn Elcom announces India operation

Penn Elcom has announced the launch of a new distribution centre in Mumbai, India. This will be based in the Vasai area and will be headed by Rodney D’Monte. D’Monte will initially be working with six staff which will increase as the operation ramps up.

The Indian operation will first focus on the racking and hardware elements of Penn’s business, and will also manufacture and distribute products utilizing brands like Amphenol cables and Neutrik connectors. It will also work closely with the Chinese operation - based near Beijing - sourcing its basic hardware from there and the two manufacturing bases in the UK.

Photo (left to right): Prashant Tandle (Warehouse Assistant), Rodney D'Monte (Gen. Manager), and Sachin Wagare (Senior Warehouse Assistant).

www.pennelcomonline.com