P-10 im Fokus der zweiten SGM-TV-Folge
Das SGM-Wash-Light P-10 steht im Mittelpunkt der 2. SGM-TV-Folge. In dieser Ausgabe - anzuschauen unter www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jmfkkj7VU4A&t=5s - erfährt man unter anderem, wo die Unterschiede zum P-5 liegen.
