Mike Elliott

Mike Elliott has joined Anne Minors and Bob Essert to become a Director of Sound Space Vision, the theatre planning and acoustics consultancy formed from Anne Minors Performance Consultants and Sound Space Design. Elliott has been with the company since 2008 and has project managed a number of completed venues through construction including the ACCA Centre for the University of Sussex and The Light in Euston.

He originally studied Theatre Design at Nottingham Trent University and also holds a Masters degree in Theatre Consultancy from the University of Warwick. His background is in set and costume design, prop making and exhibition design, having previously worked with the Society of British Theatre Designers on their series of exhibitions in 2007.

www.soundspacevision.com