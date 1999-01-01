Maestra London announces four new team members

London and Dubai based event technical design and production specialist Maestra has welcomed four new team members in London. Lizzie Bishop joined as Senior Project Manager, Alice Dapling came on board as a Senior Production Designer; Sirajuddin Mohammed is focussed on the financials and accounts, while Jenny Bumanglag strengthens the operations division.

Photo (left to right): Jenny Bumanglag, Lizzie Bishop, Alice Dapling and Sirajuddin Mohammed.

www.maestra-group.com