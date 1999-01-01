Limelight invests in Adlib

UK audio specialist Adlib’s Scottish operation has supplied a substantial L-Acoustics package with DiGiCo control to Limelight Event Services, a production and rental company based in Inverness, owned and run by Craig Duncan.

Limelight is a full production supplier, delivering audio, lighting, AV, staging, power and other infrastructure to a diversity of live events, encompassing festivals, concerts and music shows, corporates, industrials and sporting events etc. They work all over Scotland and, especially with the new equipment now on-board, are frequently working across the UK.

The purchases include most of the current L-Acoustics range of speakers - K2, Kara Kiva and Arcs Wide plus HiQ wedges - supplied together with LA amplifiers, proprietary flying systems, a set of LoadGuard motors and rigging - all fully flightcased. A DiGiCo SD12 console was selected as well.

Photo (from left to right): Craig Duncan, Dougie Paterson, Adam Fairbairn and Patrick Millward of Limelight with some of the new kit.

www.adlib.co.uk